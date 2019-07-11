Ex-NFL star Richard Seymour eliminated after impressive 5-day run at World Series of Poker

Richard Seymour, former Patriots defensive end, competes at a featured table during the World Series of Poker main event at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)





Former NFL All-Pro defensive lineman Richard Seymour gave the World Series of Poker Main Event a run for its money.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But in the Super Bowl of poker tournaments, Seymour came up short of the ultimate prize when he was eliminated on Day 5 of the event in 131st place.

It was an admirable showing for the three-time Super Bowl champion, who has taken up competitive poker since retiring from football.

Seymour will take home $59,295 for his troubles (buy-in was $10,000), well short of the $10 million grand prize. Even so, he was one of the top finishers in a tournament that started with a massive field of more than 8,500 players packed in the Rio Casino in Las Vegas.

The former New England Patriot was knocked out near the end of the night Wednesday when he moved all in with hole cards of King, 4 off-suit. An opponent called and revealed two Queens, which ultimately held up as the winner.

Poker background

After retiring from the NFL in 2013, Seymour has taken a liking to the popular Texas Hold’em version of poker. He has become known for capping his chip stack with one of his Super Bowl rings.

In April, Seymour was 15th at a World Poker Tour event at the Seminole Hard Rock in Florida, winning over $36,000; last year, he was third at a PokerStars event in the Bahamas, winning over $375,000.

Seymour was the Patriots’ sixth overall pick in the 2001 draft and became a key member of a defense that led New England to a trio of championships in the early 2000s. Seymour was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the class of 2019, but he came up short of induction this time around.





More from Yahoo Sports:



