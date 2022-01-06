Former NFL star Portis sentenced + West Charlotte High’s legacy

Happy Friday Jr., everybody. Kristen here, hoping you all got a chance to go outside today and take advantage of the lovely blue sky while it was out. You know what else you could take advantage of while it’s out? Taco Bell chicken wings. Starting today, the fast food spot is rolling out the new menu item for a limited item. I promise this isn’t an ad — I’m just really curious about this product. Let me know if you try it.

Let’s, as Doja Cat could say, Get Into It (Yuh):

Washington running back Clinton Portis before the start of an NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys, in Landover, Md. in 2012. Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s healthcare benefit program. They include five who played on the Washington Redskins, including Clinton Portis and Carlos Rogers.

Fort Mill, S.C., resident and Washington football great Clinton Portis had a long and profitable NFL career. Now, he’ll go to prison in March for defrauding a medical reimbursement plan for former NFL players out of $99,000.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Kentucky sentenced Portis to six months in prison followed by six months of home confinement.

In other crime news:

Pastor pleads guilty to tax, COVID loan fraud while leading two Charlotte churches by Michael Gordon

Combined, his two charges carry a maximum penalty of more than 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

However, given his plea agreement, his penalty is expected to be much lighter.

Malachi Thompson, a sophomore, standing outside West Charlotte High School on Dec. 23, 2021 in Charlotte. He says he and others on campus largely feel safe but the presence of guns recently is troubling.

West Charlotte High School is a fixture of the West Charlotte community. The alma mater of many great figures who went on to change Charlotte for the better, the school was at the center of integration in Charlotte schools in the 60s and 70s.

But lately, with many guns found on campus, concerns about safety threaten to overshadow the school’s legacy. Guns have been found at multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools lately, but since August, the most have been found at West Charlotte.

However, West Charlotte High School community members are protective of the school and its reputation.

“Lion Pride is nationwide, and it’s consistent and constant and lives and breathes through the school & community. Students, staff, and alumni are proud to wear our logo,” assistant principal Kevin Poirier said. “That’s a testament to where we were, where we are and where we’re going.”

“It shouldn’t be marred by these circumstances,” alumnus Eric Montgomery said.

Learn about the school’s battle to hold on to its legacy in the face of adversity with the Observer’s Devna Bose.

NC eases school COVID quarantine rules, especially for districts that require masks by T. Keung Hui

“The periods of isolation and quarantine have been reduced, and I know that all of our schools and all of our people are grateful for that,” Dr. Betsey Tilson, the state health director, said at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting.

The NC gerrymandering trial is done. Here’s how it ended, and when to expect a ruling by Will Doran

The judges didn’t immediately issue a ruling Thursday but said they would by Tuesday at the latest.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, right, walks off the field following the teamÕs game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 32-6.

People are, um ... not thrilled with Panthers coach Matt Rhule’s work this season.

A “Fire Matt Rhule!” chant broke out during the Panthers’ home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 26, and that same chant migrated to Spectrum Center.

Late in the Hornets vs. Pistons Wednesday night game, Hornets fans in the 200 section started chanting for Rhule’s firing.

However, as reported by the Observer’s Matt Stephens, the Panthers hired Rhule on a seven-year contract worth more than $60 million, so it’s unlikely he’ll be let go before a third season. Sorry to those wishing for his downfall.

