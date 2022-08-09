Former NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Faces Multiple Charges After Alleged DUI: Police

Marshawn Lynch mugshot from city of Las Vegas

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch was taken into custody on Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and is facing multiple charges, PEOPLE confirms.

The arrest occurred during a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

"Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," officials from the LVMPD told PEOPLE. "Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence."

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during their game at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Following his arrest, the former Seahawks player is facing four charges, including DUI, fail or refuse to surrender proof of security, unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in the travel lane, according to jail records via USA Today.

#BREAKING The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment. (1/2) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022

The outlet also reports that as of Tuesday afternoon, Lynch, 36, was being held in custody at Las Vegas City Jail with a pending bail set for $3,381.

CBS Sports reports that the arrest comes just one day after Lynch was named as a special correspondent for the 2022 Seahawks broadcast team. He last played for the NFL in 2019.

Lynch's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.