Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested in Florida After Allegedly Failing to Pay Child Support

The mother of Brown's 15-year-old daughter said the former NFL star is "making a mockery out of the judge" amid his alleged missed payments

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Antonio Brown

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida following multiple alleged missed child support payments, according to multiple reports.

The 35-year-old was arrested on Sunday around midnight outside his home in Dania Beach, Fla., following a warrant issued by the Miami-Dade Police Department and obtained by Local 10 News.

Brown was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff's Department following his arrest and has since been released on a $15,000 bond, per the local news outlet's report.

Wiltrice Jackson claims the former wide receiver owes her nearly $31,000 in child support for their 15-year-old daughter, Antanyiah, per the outlet.

PEOPLE has contacted Brown for comment.

Jackson spoke to TMZ following Brown's arrest. “I do want him arrested," she told the outlet. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Jackson's attorney Pascal Michel told TMZ that his client wishes for Brown to be "an involved father" and isn't motivated by financial gain.

Elsa/Getty Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rather, Jackson said that her daughter is a gifted track-and-field athlete hoping to follow in her father's footsteps.

"By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he'd be in her corner to support her," Jackson told TMZ, adding that Antanyiah has received interest from more than 80 schools, including the University of Miami and Oregon.

The arrest follows a string of legal trouble for the former NFL star.

In December, an arrest warrant issued in Tampa wanted Brown on domestic battery charges after an incident that occurred between him and an unidentified woman on Nov. 28, Tampa Police Director of Communications Crystal Clark said at the time.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Antonio Brown

ESPN reported that, according to police, a verbal disagreement between Brown and the woman escalated into a physical altercation. Police told ESPN that Brown allegedly "threw a shoe" at the woman and locked her out of his home.

Additionally, ESPN reported that a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from access to firearms or ammunition was denied by a judge on Nov. 29. The charges were dropped a month later, CNN reported.

Brown's NFL career ended abruptly following a tumultuous split from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Jan. 2022. His contract with the Buccaneers was terminated after he ​made a scene in the middle of the franchise's week 17 win over the New York Jets.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Antonio Brown

Brown was seen ripping off the top half of his uniform before sprinting onto the field in the middle of the game and flashing a "peace out" sign to the crowd as he exited through the tunnel.

The wide receiver addressed the situation surrounding his departure from the Buccaneers, and other controversies throughout his career shortly after.

"I feel like, man, everything I did, I did it because my heart believed that was what I needed to do. And in life, sometimes you got to listen to your heart because that's the only way I could go to sleep at night," Brown told Nate Burleson on CBS This Morning in Jan. 2022.



