Former NFL running back Richardson joins Saskatchewan of CFL

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) -- Trent Richardson, the third overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft, has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League .

Richardson played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2014 first-round draft pick. He played two seasons in Indianapolis before he was cut by the Colts.

He received a tryout with Oakland in 2015, but did not make the team and was cut by Baltimore last year. Richardson has 2,032 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns in 46 NFL games.

Richardson help lead Alabama to two national championships after the 2009 and 2011 seasons and won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top collegiate running back in 2011 before declaring for the NFL draft.