Former NFL RB Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut via KO

Frank Gore is making the leap from professional football player to professional boxer, and his first step went pretty well. For him, at least.

The former San Francisco 49ers running back and potential Hall of Famer defeated Yaya Olorunsola via a brutal fourth-round knockout in his professional boxing debut on Saturday. The bout took place at Gamebred Boxing 1 in Biloxi, Miss.

As you can see, Gore left Olorunsola, who entered with an 0-1 pro boxing record, unconscious on the floor.

Want to thank my team for all the hard work‼️🙏🏿

FRANK GORE WITH THE KO IN BILOXI

Gore had previously fought former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in an exhibition bout originally intended to be professionally sanctioned, losing via split decision on the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch card.

Gore's entry into professional boxing did not come without some concern, as Yahoo Sports reported Gore was found to have some multiple white spots on his brain in an MRI he took at the request of the Florida Athletic Commission before the Williams fight. Gore's camp insisted he didn't have any health issues.

After 16 NFL seasons and millions of dollars made, Gore said he would not be boxing if he was concerned about his wellbeing:

“I played 16 years in the league [NFL] and I’m rich, man,” Gore said. “I don’t want to say $300,000 is nothing, because where I am from, it’s a very, very poor place and that is life-changing money. But I’m rich and to me, it’s nothing. I didn’t care what I was getting. I fought because I wanted to, not because I needed money.

“I was passed and I talked to the doctors. They all told me there was nothing wrong with me. I have five kids and I want to be there for them. I’m not crazy. Why would I risk my health and watching my kids grow up for $300,000? It’s crazy. My brain is healthy. If it were not, I wouldn’t have fought, period.”

The 38-year-old Gore played his final NFL season with the New York Jets in the 2020 season, finishing his career with the third-most rushing yards in league history at 16,000 (behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton) and the most games played by a running back at 241.

The five-time Pro Bowler announced last month he plans to sign a one-day contract with the 49ers to officially retire with the franchise in the near future.