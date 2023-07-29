Former NFL running back Frank Gore joins 49ers front office

Frank Gore was drafted by and played for the 49ers for 10 years. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Frank Gore is reportedly joining the San Francisco 49ers' front office.

Gore, who played his first 10 seasons for San Francisco after the 49ers drafted him in the third round in 2005, will reportedly become a football adviser for the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. General manager John Lynch confirmed the report to NBC Sports Bay Area and added a bit of context to Gore's position with the organization.

“We’re going to have Frank do a little bit of everything to expose him to all that the front office does,” Lynch said. “He was with us in draft meetings from time to time. He’ll go out on the road with some of our road scouts to make school calls. He is a smart football mind, and we want to tap into it and he wants to learn from us, so it’s a good thing for everyone involved.”

Coincidentally, Gore and Lynch overlapped as players from 2005-2007 when Lynch played safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos. Lynch retired in 2008 and had a brief broadcast career before the 49ers hired him as GM in 2017.

Gore's agent, Malki Kawa, first posted a photo of Gore signing a contract to join the team's front office Saturday morning.

Congrats to my brother frank gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office. He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago pic.twitter.com/TNImCM8bxx — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2023

Gore officially retired with the 49ers on June 2, 2022, on a one-day contract with the team. He finished his 16-year career with the third-most rushing yards in the NFL history — exactly 16,000. Gore rushed for 11,073 yards with the 49ers from 2005-14. He will officially be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

Gore also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He last played on Dec. 27, 2020, when he rushed 14 times for 48 yards.

After his playing career ended, Gore entered the boxing ring. He lost his first fight — an exhibition match against former NBA star Deron Williams in 2021— before he won his first two professional bouts in 2022.