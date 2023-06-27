Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowns at Florida beach, say reports

Ryan Mallett #15 of the Baltimore Ravens warming up before a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on August 31, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ravens defeated the Saints 14-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett has died after drowning at a Florida beach at the age of 35, according to reports.

Mallett, who played for the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, was working as a head coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas, and officials at the school confirmed the death to the state’s FOX24 station.

The athlete was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

“The Superintendent of White Hall has confirmed Ryan Mallet drowned today while in Florida. We are working on learning more. Absolutely torn apart by this news,” tweeted Alyssa Orange of FOX24.