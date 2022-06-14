  • Oops!
Former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Golden Tate joining West Coast League baseball team

Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
·2 min read
In this article:
Former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Golden Tate is trying his hand at a different sport.

The West Coast League's Port Angeles Lefties announced Tuesday that Tate would join the summer collegiate baseball league team for the remainder of the season. The Lefties were formerly the Kitsap BlueJackets, which played games at Kitsap County (Washington) Fairgrounds before team owner Matt Acker relocated the franchise to Port Angeles in 2016.

“I am extremely thankful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league," Tate said in a release. "As some might know, I was drafted twice in baseball. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I’m excited about the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the league. I look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more.”

It's expected that Tate will start in center field for Port Angeles' game against Bend on Tuesday night, the team reported.

Golden Tate won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks.
“Having an elite athlete around, one who’s competed on the world’s biggest sports stage, is special," Acker said. "His passion for this sport, plus his competitiveness, work ethic, humility, and desire will be contagious to our players and opponents. We see this as a unique opportunity for the Port Angeles Lefties, the West Coast League, and for Golden.”

The Seahawks selected Tate in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft. He played in Seattle for four seasons and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2013-14. The 33-year-old then played with Detroit, where he made a Pro Bowl, Philadelphia and the New York Giants.

Attending college at Notre Dame, Tate played baseball for two seasons. He’s been drafted twice: first out of high school by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2007, and then out of college by the San Francisco Giants in 2010. He declined to sign both times, concentrating on his football career instead.

“We’re all excited to see Golden wearing a Lefties uniform,” West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer said. “Considering his ties to the Pacific Northwest and his tremendous NFL career, we know our fans will love watching him. And his teammates will certainly benefit from seeing how hard a world-class athlete works toward the same thing they’re all working toward: a professional baseball career.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun

