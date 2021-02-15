Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida hotel at age 38
Former NFL player Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room, authorities have confirmed.
The body of Jackson, 38, who used to play for the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was found at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, Florida.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation and say that staff at the hotel say Jackson moved into a room there on 11 January.
Officers spoke with Jackson’s family on 10 February after they reported him missing and two days later officers made contact with Jackson and the missing persons case was cancelled.
His body was found by a hotel housekeeper on Monday.
HCSO says that there were “no apparent signs of trauma” and that the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and officially identify his remains.
“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement.
HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38, was found deceased on Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Homewood Suites in Brandon. pic.twitter.com/OZ8QwKakLw
— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2021
“Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”
Jackson, a wide receiver, last played in the NFL in 2016 for the Buccaneers, where he played for the final five seasons of his career.
He also played seven season for the San Diego Chargers, who drafted him with the 61st pick in the 2005 draft.
Jackson had 540 catches for 9080 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career.
HIs death comes just a week after the Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl, the first ever in a team’s home stadium, with victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
