Former NFL executive, Cardinals star Adrian Wilson arrested on misdemeanor assault charge

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers executive and Arizona Cardinals star safety Adrian Wilson was arrested in Arizona on June 1 on charges of assault, property damage and disorderly conduct, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The police department said in a statement Tuesday that all three charges are related to domestic violence and all three are misdemeanors. The statement didn't provide details of the incident that led to the arrest.

The 44-year-old Wilson was a five-time Pro Bowl selection during a 12-year NFL playing career with the Cardinals that lasted from 2001 to 2012. Wilson joined the Cardinals' front office in 2015 as a regional scout before being promoted to director of pro scouting in 2019.

In 2023, he became the Carolina Panthers' vice president of player personnel, but the Panthers said this week that he's no longer employed by the organization.

"Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers," a team spokesman said in a statement. "Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment.”

David Brandt, The Associated Press