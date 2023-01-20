Former NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills mountain lion 'wreaking havoc' in a rural Colorado neighborhood

Former NFL player Derek Wolfe had a busy week.

On Thursday, Wolfe posted on Instagram that he had killed a mountain lion in Colorado earlier this week after it was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood."

According to his post, the giant male mountain lion had already killed two of a woman's dogs and was living under the porch. Wolfe said he hiked up 2,500 feet and down the other side of a mountain, then back up again, back down and finally, back up another 9,600 feet.

Eventually, Wolfe said he was "exhausted, dehydrated, cramping" and killed the mountain lion with a bow and arrow. He then had to crawl backwards with the lion down the mountain to get him in the truck, falling 10 feet off of a rock face on the way down.

Wolfe played for University of Cincinnati from 2008 to 2011 before the Denver Broncos drafted him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft. He then signed a one year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, and announced his retirement from professional football in July 2022. Wolfe, who won Super Bowl 50 with Denver, signed a one-day contract with the Broncos, so he could retire as a member of the team.

In his Instagram bio, Wolfe describes himself as an outdoorsman. He is also a sports-talk radio host on the Denver radio station 104.3 The Fan.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-NFL DL Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion 'wreaking havoc'