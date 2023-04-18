Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31: 'The Ultimate Give-Back Guy'

Smith played eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Jaguars in 2014

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at 31, his high school football team announced.

In a tweet, West Rowan Football wrote, "Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!"

Smith's death was confirmed in an obituary by the Salisbury Post on Monday. "It's a tragic loss for his family, friends, former teammates and for Rowan County," the outlet wrote on Monday.

According to the obituary, Smith, who played eight seasons in the NFL, was "the ultimate give-back guy" and was known as a "generous donor to local schools and projects."

A cause of death has not been shared.

Many of Smith's NFL friends and former teammates paid tribute to the athlete on social media.

Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson wrote, "RIP Chris Smith Praying for your loved ones," in a tweet.

Arkansas media personality John Nabors called Smith "an all-time great Razorback" on Tuesday.

"Just saw the news that former Razorback DE Chris Smith passed away at the age of 31," Nabors said. "That's just devastating. That guy was an amazing player on the field & an even more amazing guy off of it."

New England Patriots linebacker Brooks Ellis remembered that Smith's "smile and personality could light up a room," when honoring his friend. "Deeply saddened to hear about Chris Smith's passing. He was not only a great leader, teammate, and monster of a player, but more so an amazing person," Ellis wrote.

Smith played for several NFL teams during his eight seasons in the league after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

