Which former NFL coach says Cowboys’ Dak Prescott is playing at an elite level?

Although the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 last week, former coach Jimmy Johnson was quite impressed with the play of quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Dak Prescott, last week ... in a loss against Philadelphia, played as good as you’ll ever want him to play,” Johnson said on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show. “If he keeps that up, hey, the Cowboys could be back up on top.”

Prescott completed 29 of 44 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles.

This season, Prescott has completed 106 of 163 passes for 1,223 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Although the Cowboys (5-3) trail the Eagles (8-1) by 2.5 games in the NFC East, Johnson thinks the Cowboys could catch the Eagles.

“Cowboy fans right now, they are looking and saying we are through the roughest part of the schedule,” Johnson said. “Now, we get the Giants, who we beat 40-0,” Johnson said. “And then Carolina, then Washington.”

Dallas plays the Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 10.