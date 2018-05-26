Former NFL, Alouettes quarterback Josh Freeman announces retirement

Former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman, who signed with CFL's Montreal Alouettes in January, has decided to call it a career.

The Alouettes announced the international quarterback's retirement Saturday.

“We would like to thank Josh for his work and dedication. He was a consummate professional throughout camp,” Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. “We respect his decision and we wish him the best in the future.”

The 30-year-old was expected to contend for the starting quarterback job with the Alouettes.

Freeman went as the No. 17 overall pick to the Buccaneers out of Kansas State in the 2009 draft. He spent five seasons in Tampa Bay and then played a season with both the Vikings and Colts. His final NFL game was with Indianapolis in January 2016.

He compiled 81 touchdowns with 13,873 passing yards in 62 NFL games, starting in all but one.