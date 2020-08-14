Report: Former NFL All-Pro Chip Banks shot, hospitalized in Georgia

Former NFL linebacker Chip Banks was shot and hospitalized on Wednesday, TMZ reports.

Police told TMZ that Banks, 60, was one of three shooting victims in an Atlanta-area attack that left one man dead. Banks is in serious condition after being found “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to the report.

According to the TMZ, police believe that five or six men approached a residence, shot one man in the driveway and the other two victims inside.

An Atlanta police source told TMZ that the investigation is ongoing.

Banks’ NFL legacy

The Cleveland Browns selected Banks with the No. 3 pick in the 1982 NFL draft out of USC. He tallied 5.5 sacks as a rookie and was named to the Pro Bowl and was Rookie of the Year.

Banks went on to play 10 seasons with the Browns, San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, earning four total Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro honor. He retired with 46 sacks and nine interceptions.

