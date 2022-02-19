Former Neighbours star Lincoln Lewis responds to the show's sad axing

Lincoln Lewis, who had a four-week guest run on Neighbours in 2011, has responded to the soap's axe announcement.

Lincoln, 34, starred as marine biologist Dominic Emmerson, appearing alongside the likes of Stefan Dennis, who plays kingpin Paul Robinson and Ashleigh Brewer, who played Kate Ramsay.

Amid the news, the Australian actor recalled his stint on the much-loved soap after trawling through his hard drive to share memories of his time on set with his co-stars.

Posting pictures of himself alongside Stefan and Ashleigh, he captioned the carousel post: "Was sad to hear of the Neighbours news last week. It's an iconic show that countless people have grown up watching over its 37 years and has provided thousands of jobs for so many within the industry."

Related: Neighbours axe protests mentioned live on Channel 5 as Boyzlife stars demand answers

The caption continued: "Had a decent search through the hard drives but found & just wanted to chuck these couple of snaps up from my little guestie on the show. A short time but ridiculously sweet!

"They called my agent at the time and asked if I was interested in taking part in their Whitsundays storyline.. i think I was packed in 5 minutes ready to be shooting a few weeks later in Port Douglas with the incredibly talented [Ashleigh].

"Had an awesome time with a great bunch of people," he added. "Whatever happens, almost 4 decades of continuous entertainment is something to be massively congratulated!"

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours airs sinister gun cliffhanger for Levi Canning

Lincoln concluded his caption by offering his heartfelt gratitude to the cast, crew and entire Neighbours Production.

Neighbours will be discontinued from the Channel 5 schedule this summer.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5 (UK) and Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).

Story continues

Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like