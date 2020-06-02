Former Neighbours star Kate Kendall to become show producer

From Digital Spy

Former Neighbours star Kate Kendall is returning to Ramsay Street – but this time, she'll be behind the cameras.

Kate, who played Lauren Turner from 2013 until her final appearance in 2018, will be joining the Aussie soap as a producer, stepping in for series producer Natalie Lynch as she begins maternity leave.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This isn't the first time Kate has worked behind-the-scenes in Erinsborough, with the actress also previously directing for the show. Unsurprisingly, then, Neighbours' executive producer Jason Herbison has called the move a "natural choice".

Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: 9 huge Neighbours spoilers for next week

Speaking to TV Tonight, Herbison reassured fans that the show will remain in "very safe hands" while Kate covers for Lynch.

"Kate was a natural choice to step up to producing having extensive experience both sides of the camera, and along with Andrew Thompson, I'm confident the show is in very safe hands going forward," he explained.

Opening up about her latest Neighbours role, the actress admitted that she was happy to get involved with "storytelling, no matter from what perspective".

She also revealed how the soap will reference the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, explaining that any nod to the outbreak will be subtle: "We've kind of found our feet with it, and we're trying to ensure the integrity of the editorial content as much as possible.



Photo credit: Channel 5

Related: Neighbours boss reveals whether the soap will mention coronavirus in new episodes

"There will probably be a hangover from it with things like hygiene. People will be going into Harold's coffee shop and sanitising their hands," Kate explained.

"So we're filling things like that into the fabric of the show."

Perhaps we'll see a comeback for Lauren and Brad Willis woven into the fabric of the show one day, too...

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Neighbours spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like