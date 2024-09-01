Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost joining Rams staff as senior analyst | Report

Former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is returning to coaching, this time at the NFL level.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the former Cornhuskers coach is joining the Los Angeles Rams as a senior football analyst for Sean McVay and his staff.

It is the first known coaching opportunity for Frost since he was fired from Nebraska in 2022 after the Cornhuskers started the season 1-2 after losing a home game to Georgia Southern.

Sources: The LA Rams are expected to hire Scott Frost as a Senior Football Analyst. Frost was most recently the head coach at Nebraska and went 13-0 as the head coach of UCF in 2017. Frost played five seasons in the NFL as a defensive back and worked as an assistant at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/EWYaZfEYUK — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 1, 2024

Per The Athletic's Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, Frost's duties with the Rams will primarily come on special teams. He will also provide help on offense and defense. Rodrigue also noted that Frost spent time with the Rams during OTAs and training camp this past month.

Frost struggled in his five seasons at his alma mater and in the Big Ten, as Nebraska went 16-31 overall and 10-26 in conference play. His best season in Lincoln came in 2019 when the Cornhuskers, who were the unofficial No. 26 team in the country in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll, finished 5-7 overall.

Nebraska did make a bowl game appearance under Frost, as it never reached the benchmarks and requirements to be eligible for a bowl game. As part of his contract and buyout details at Nebraska, the Cornhuskers owed Frost approximately $16.4 million.

Scott Frost Nebraska record

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of how Nebraska fared under Frost:

Big Ten record in parentheses

2018: 4-8 (3-6)

2019: 5-7 (3-6)

2020: 3-5 (3-5)

2021: 3-9 (1-8)

2022: 1-2 (0-1)*

* Frost fired after three games

