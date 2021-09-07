Former NBA Star Cedric Ceballos Shares COVID Battle Update from ICU: 'My Fight Is Not Done'

Cedric Ceballos is opening up about his battle with COVID-19.

The former NBA small forward, 52, shared an update on his health on Tuesday alongside a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed while wearing an oxygen mask. In his message, Ceballos asked his loved ones to pray for his recovery.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but [sic], I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," he wrote on Twitter, adding that he'd like to "publicly apologize" to those he's hurt in the past. "My fight is not done….. Thx."

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

Ceballos spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1994 to 1997. Much of his career was spent with the Phoenix Suns, first from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1996 to 1998. He was also an integral member of the Suns' 1993 NBA finals team.

In 1994, he made the NBA All-Star team but was not able to participate due to an injury.

On Tuesday, several other basketball stars replied to Ceballos' viral health update, wishing him well on his journey to recovery.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Stay strong, we are with you!" wrote Pau Gasol, who won back-to-back NBA Championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010.

Former NFL cornerback Mark McMillian wrote: "My prayers warriors please keep my brother @cedceballos lifted up in your prayers one of the coolest brothers I know. You will beat this pro God isn't done blessing you yet. Love you fam your little homie Lil Mac."

Story continues

RELATED: Tom Brady Confirms He Tested Positive for COVID After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Parade

Cedric Ceballos

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Ceballos also shared his health update on Instagram, where he first announced that he had contracted COVID-19 last month. In his initial post, he told his followers that he was in the hospital for a short time before he was released to rest at home.

"Hopefully I will get back to the best of health and quick recovery," he wrote in the post, which also explained that an upcoming Cedric Ceballos Foundation meet-and-greet golf event had to be postponed. "When we have new dates we will post, thank you for your understanding and God bless."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.