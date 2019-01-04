Former NBA player Mike James loses tooth, goes to pick it up and promptly has ball stolen

Mike James (R) lost a tooth during a game. (Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

Former Phoenix Suns point guard Mike James has given sports fans the perfect instance of adding insult to injury. James, who now plays for Olimpia Milano, not only lost a tooth during a game, but had the ball stolen on the same play.

Here’s what the play looked like in real time:

James loses the tooth as he’s dribbling up the court while talking to the ref. He casually bends down to pick it up, but allows the ball to keep bouncing ahead of him. A member of the opposing team uses that as an opportunity to steal the ball, which leads to some easy points.

Now, you might be asking, is that really James’ tooth? Couldn’t it be gum or something?

Nope. James confirmed he has a fake tooth that has been coming loose after he took an elbow to the face.

Got a tooth that’s fake and it’s been coming out since i got elbowed in maccabi so it fell and my first reaction was to grab it. https://t.co/pN17rLKW81 — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) December 30, 2018





James, 28, signed a three-year, $5 million deal to play in Italy last April. He’s averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 assists in 28 games with his new club.

