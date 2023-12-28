Former NBA Player Charlie Villanueva ‘Thankful to See Another Day’ Following Alleged Hit-and-Run Accident
"Our lives can’t be replaced, but the vehicle can," Charlie wrote on Instagram
Former NBA forward Charlie Villanueva is "happy to be alive" following an alleged hit-and-run car accident.
"One thing we never take for granted is leaving the house and making it back home," Charlie wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday. "If you wondering what happened, my wife and I got hit bad by another car, and the crazy part is that whomever hit me, decided to run."
His words were accompanied by images that appeared to be taken in the aftermath of the accident. In those images, car parts can be seen on the pavement with authorities present at the scene, though it's unclear where the accident occurred.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The 39-year-old, who played in the NBA for over a decade on various teams before retiring at the end of the 2016 basketball season, told his followers he had a sore neck, sore back and a "messed up car" but he and his wife Lisette "Lala" Villanueva, whom he jointly posted with, were "thankful to see another day."
"Our lives can’t be replaced, but the vehicle can," he continued.
Charlie thanked God for protecting him and his wife before ending his post by offering his fans inspirational words for the upcoming new year. "So to those whom 2023 has been a difficult year, a year of struggle be thankful, and don’t give up, because once you come out of the storm, you’ll see your true power," the post concluded.
Charlie has two children from a previous relationship who were not mentioned in his post detailing the accident.
Lala and Charlie were married on July 24, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, after he proposed to her on New Year's Eve 2020. Per her LinkedIn, Lala is a former sports reporter who currently serves as a realtor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Prior to the accident, Charlie posted playful videos on his Instagram telling his followers the best gifts husbands and wives can get each other.
The first video was captioned "Best Christmas gift a wife can get a husband" and featured Lala presenting Charlie with a gift wrapped in paper and a bow that eventually revealed a sandwich. In the next video for the best Christmas gift a husband could give a wife, Charlie curled up in a big decorative sack and hid himself under his Christmas tree.
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.