Former Navy SEAL killed fighting in Ukraine

LUIS MARTINEZ
·2 min read
Former Navy SEAL killed fighting in Ukraine

American Daniel Swift, a former Navy SEAL who deserted in 2019, was killed while fighting in Ukraine on Jan. 18, according to U.S. officials.

"The Navy can confirm that a former Sailor, Daniel W. Swift, was killed in Ukraine on Jan. 18, 2023," the Navy said in a statement. "The Navy Absentee Collection and Information Center confirmed that the Sailor was is in an active deserter status since March 11, 2019. We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine."

The U.S. State Department also confirmed the death of an American in Ukraine, though it did not identify him.

PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Jan. 20, 2023. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)
PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Jan. 20, 2023. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates: US to provide $2.5 billion in aid, weapons to Ukraine

"We can confirm the recent death of a U.S. citizen fighting in Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement provided to ABC News.

"We are in touch with his family and providing all possible consular assistance," it continued. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add."

Swift was a SEAL for most of his 12-year Naval career, that included deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. However, a copy of his Navy service record shows a two-year break in his military service after which he resumed his career as a SEAL.

The Navy says he was placed in deserter status in 2019, presumably after he had left his military assignment with a West Coast-based SEAL team.

The State Department has repeatedly urged Americans from heading to Ukraine to join Ukrainian security forces following Russia's invasion nearly a year ago. But that has not prevented some Americans to make the transit to Ukraine to join units of international fighters fighting alongside Ukrainian troops.

According to the Associated Press, Swift is the sixth American to have died in Ukraine while fighting with Ukrainian military forces.

There are no U.S. military personnel in Ukraine aside from the small number working at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.

Former Navy SEAL killed fighting in Ukraine originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • GOP Attack on IRS Budget Undercuts Clean-Energy Credits, Treasury Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is privately warning about Republican efforts to cut the Internal Revenue Service’s budget, arguing the effort could harm the agency’s efforts to disseminate the historic $270 billion in clean-energy tax credits Democrats passed last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysMore Young Americans Are Dying, But

  • The 15 Best Zip-Up Hoodies for Men, From Zegna to Todd Snyder

    Once the go-to for Normcore practitioners, this zipper-front top is now the biggest style flex of the season.

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa with Shilton van Wyk scoring three tries for the Blitzboks. South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the win. South Africa arrived in New Zealand second in the overall standings after three events on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series compared to 13th for Canada, which faced No. 8 Argentina and No. 12 Spain later Friday in Pool D play. Argentina downed Spain 20

  • How Germany's ‘Doctor No’ disrupted allied unity on tanks for Ukraine

    In the weeks leading up to Friday’s conference of the two dozen nations of the Ukraine Contact Group at the U.S.-run Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany, there has been a steady trickle of information regarding what military hardware allies were planning to send to the war torn nation to help bolster its defenses and launch counter offensives to repel Russia’s invasion.

  • Ukraine allies summit opens, pressuring for tanks

    STORY: The United States and Finland announced new military aid ahead of the gathering, where the main focus will be whether Germany will allow the supply to Ukraine of its Leopard 2 tanks used by armies across Europe.Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy, speaking at the start of the meeting, thanked allies for their support, but said more was needed and more quickly to defeat Russia's invasion.

  • Russia's Wagner group denies recruiting Serbs to fight in Ukraine

    Among those named in the complaints were Russia's ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, and Aleksandar Vulin, head of Serbia's state Security and Information Agency. "I do not recruit Serbs," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement, saying he had never head of either Botsan-Kharchenko or Vulin.

  • Julian Sands: Police resume air search for missing British actor

    Phone pings showed movement two days after he went missing while hiking in Californian mountains.

  • U.S., Germany near showdown over Ukraine's tanks

    STORY: On Friday (January 10) both will convene dozens of allies to pledge weapons for Ukraine at the United States' Ramstein Air Base, a meeting billed as a chance to provide the arms to shift the war's momentum in 2023.Billions of dollars worth of military aid is expected, and countries including Canada, the Netherlands and Sweden have already announced new packages of armored vehicles and air defenses. But the meeting's success could depend on whether it brings heavy tanks, which Kyiv says it needs to fend off Russian assaults and recapture occupied land.

  • Stamkos gets 500th goal in hat trick, Lightning beat Canucks

    Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal and then added two more for a hat trick, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's fifth consecutive win. Alex Killorn had two assists and Brian Elliott stopped 37 shots.

  • Stamkos hits major milestone as Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks 5-2

    VANCOUVER — Another messy defensive performance proved costly for the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Canucks tried to claw their way back after surrendering four first-period goals to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but couldn't make up the deficit and ultimately fell 5-2. “In our d zone, we made a lot of mistakes right off the bat. And before you knew it, they've got four on you," said Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau. "That's the kind of team you can't make mistakes — and they were relatively crazy

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Dadonov helps Canadiens shoot down Jets 4-1

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Will the Raptors move Fred VanVleet before the trade deadline?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yahoo Sports Sr. NBA Writer Jake Fischer to assess the likelihood Fred VanVleet is dealt by the NBA trade deadline. The full episode can be listened to on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds