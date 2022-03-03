Former Nature Genetics Chief Editor Joins the Research Team at Luminous Mind Inc. to Find Treatments for Psychiatric Illnesses

Luminous Mind Inc. scientists are focused on psychedelic and psychiatric treatments to enhance healthy brain function and to tackle Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, including depression, PTSD, pain, anxiety, and addiction. These disorders are among the most serious challenges facing humanity today.

BOSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luminous Mind Inc. announced the appointment of geneticist Myles Axton, Ph.D., to its Research Team. Founded in 2021, Luminous Mind Inc. has reassembled an experienced team of drug hunters to identify new chemical treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders of the central nervous system such as anxiety, depression, chronic pain, PTSD, anorexia and schizophrenia.

Louis Herlands, Ph.D., CEO, said, "Dr. Axton joins our Luminous Mind Inc. Team from a career as a research geneticist, teacher and editor. As the editor of Nature Genetics for 15 years, he set new standards for research in the genetics of common and rare diseases, structural variation in neurodevelopmental disorders, cancer epigenomics and plant genomics."

Dr. Axton graduated in Natural Sciences (Genetics) from Cambridge University at Clare College, and received his Ph.D. in Genetics from Imperial College London with Prof David M. Glover. He did post-doctoral research at the University of Dundee, and at the Whitehead Institute with Prof. Terry L. Orr-Weaver. He was then a principal investigator and University Lecturer in Cell and Molecular Biology at the University of Oxford and Tutor in the Biological Sciences at Balliol College.

"After 20 years of genetics research and 18 years setting standards for excellence in communicating its results and practice, I am delighted to be giving back what so many have found out to address the unmet need for treating functional disorders of the central nervous system," said Dr. Axton. He continued, "I found the right team which has allowed me to get back to research."

About Luminous Mind Inc.

Luminous Mind Inc. is a company dedicated to developing superior and differentiated treatments for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, including depression, PTSD, pain, anxiety, and addiction. We apply a rigorous therapeutic discovery and development process that includes the repurposing of existing, abandoned, and developmental compounds for new indications. Groundbreaking scientific insights in neuroscience, genetics, systems biology, and brain circuitry, together with powerful new tools drive our discovery efforts. These insights and tools offer an unprecedented opportunity for the advancement of innovative medicines for CNS disorders. For additional information, please visit www.LuminousMindInc.com.

Contact:

Dan R. Bradbary

Chief Operating Officer

DBradbary@LuminousMindInc.com

P: 800-816-9630 x701

Cambridge, MA

