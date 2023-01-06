Former national security adviser would have cautioned against Prince Harry's Afghanistan revelation

Prince Harry talks about drug use and William's 'red mist', in new trailer for ITV interview - News Scan/News Scan

A former national security adviser has said he would have advised against Prince Harry sharing so much detail regarding his experiences fighting in Afghanistan.

In leaked extracts of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, which is published on January 10, Prince Harry described how he killed 25 people when he was deployed flying an attack helicopter between 2012-2013.

He said he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan, flying on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives”, something of which he is “neither proud nor ashamed”, he said.

He added that he thought of those killed as "chess pieces" on a board.

It is the first time the 38-year-old has discussed the number of Taliban fighters he personally killed during his military service, and is likely to increase concern about his personal safety.

He described how “din and confusion of combat” he saw the insurgents he killed as “baddies eliminated before they could kill goodies”, adding that it was not possible to take someone's life “if you see them as a person”, but that the Army had “trained me to ‘other’ them and they had trained me well”.

“I made it my purpose, from day one, to never go to bed with any doubt whether I had done the right thing… whether I had shot at Taliban and only Taliban, without civilians in the vicinity. I wanted to return to Great Britain with all my limbs, but more than that I wanted to get home with my conscience intact.”

He added that while soldiers do not usually know how many enemies they have killed, “in the era of Apaches and laptops” he was able to say “with exactness how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number”.

“So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

Former national security adviser Lord Darroch said that he would not have advised the Duke to go into "the kind of detail" included in the memoir.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "You have to respect all those who fought in Afghanistan - I went there a number of times when I was national security adviser. It's a really tough environment, it was a really dangerous war; we lost more than 500 British servicemen so we respect and appreciate all those who fought there.

Personally if I'd been advising the prince I would have advised against the kind of detail that he goes into there but it's out there now. I believe it was a just war and therefore what he has written about how he justified to himself what he was doing, I understand and appreciate that but in terms of the detail, I personally wouldn't have gone there but it's done now."

The Duke's memoir has contained a number of revelations so far, including an allegation that Prince William physically attacked him after criticising his wife, Meghan Markle, and that Prince Harry experimented with cocaine and magic mushrooms when he was younger.