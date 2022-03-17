Former Myrtle Beach teacher, principal announces run for Horry County school board

A former Myrtle Beach teacher and principal announced her run for Horry County school board Wednesday.

Debbie Edmonds, who taught elementary and middle school before serving as assistant principal, filed her paperwork and announced her run to become the District 2 representative on the Horry County Board of Education.

District 2 covers Myrtle Beach, Briarcliffe and Carolina Forest. Sherrie Todd is the current representative and said she plans to seek reelection.

No other candidates have announced plans to run for District 2 yet.

In a campaign announcement, Edmonds said education decisions need to be made at the local level and shouldn’t be dictated by national politics.

“I have walked in the shoes of the teachers, administrators and parents,” Edmonds said in the announcement. “I will strongly encourage and support parents to engage in choosing their child’s educational path.“

Edmonds, a self-described conservative Republican, has owned a small business for 22 years. She has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education.

Horry County school board members are paid around $20,000 per year for their service.

The primary election is scheduled for June 14, and the general election will follow on November 8.

Seven school board districts and the chairman seat are up for election this year.