Former MVP Josh Donaldson back in majors after Brewers call him up

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title.

The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him.

Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-time All-Star, but his play has tailed off dramatically. He has hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since the Yankees acquired him along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt in a March 2022 deal that set catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins.

Donaldson is hitting .142 with a .225 on-base percentage and .434 slugging percentage in 33 games this season, though his .076 batting average on balls in play suggests bad luck has played a role in his struggles. Ten of Donaldson’s 15 hits are homers.

After signing with the Brewers, Donaldson batted .177 with a .364 on-base percentage, .529 slugging percentage, two homers and three RBIs in five games with Nashville.

The Brewers’ regular third baseman for much of the season has been rookie Andruw Monasterio, who is hitting .267 with a .341 on-base percentage, three homers and 23 RBIs in 74 games. Monasterio has come on strong since the Donaldson signing and is hitting .333 with a .378 on-base percentage and .455 slugging percentage in September.

