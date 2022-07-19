Former Mountie says neighbour never reported N.S. mass shooter's domestic violence

·5 min read
Brenda Forbes (left) with her husband George. Forbes says she tried to tell police about Gabriel Wortman's abuse of his partner, and that he had illegal guns in his home, but that police did not investigate. (CBC - image credit)
A former RCMP officer who responded to a neighbour's complaint about domestic violence committed by the Nova Scotia mass shooter will testify Tuesday and is expected to give a very different account of their meeting.

Troy Maxwell is set to give evidence in person at the public inquiry into the mass shooting across April 18 and 19, 2020, which is being led by the Mass Casualty Commission.

Maxwell, now retired after 21 years with the Mounties, has said he was the responding officer from Bible Hill detachment assigned to handle the call from Brenda Forbes on July 6, 2013.

"I would say that the complaint was not a serious complaint because of the way we responded," Maxwell told the commission in an interview this April.

Forbes has repeatedly told media outlets, RCMP, the commission in interviews and in-person testimony last week, that she told the Mounties about how the gunman, Gabriel Wortman, had choked his partner Lisa Banfield near their Portapique cottage.

She and her husband also lived in Portapique at the time. Forbes said she'd heard about the assault from the gunman's uncle, Glynn Wortman, who saw it for himself. Forbes also said Glynn told her another neighbour, Richard Elison, was also there.

During her talk with the officers at her workplace in Debert, Forbes said she told them the gunman also had illegal firearms and never had a gun licence. She also said she called Glynn and put him on speaker phone in front of the RCMP, but he refused to cooperate because he was worried the gunman would kill him.

"The RCMP heard all of that," Forbes told police soon after the mass shooting.

The officers then told Forbes there wasn't much they could do without Banfield "because we don't have her side of the story. And … with the weapons and stuff … we have no proof," Forbes said.

She added that the RCMP "never" followed up, and nothing ever came of the complaint.

Banfield told the commission last week that she never knew Forbes made a report to police in 2013, but confirmed what Forbes described did happen.

After Forbes started speaking out about her complaint in the wake of the mass shooting, and how she'd tried to warn neighbours about the gunman, the Nova Scotia RCMP looked into their files.

Maxwell turned in one page of handwritten notes, which include the names of Brenda Forbes, Glynn Wortman, and Richard Ellison, as well as the gunman's name and address.

Along one side of the page was written "Lisa." He said Forbes told him Banfield was the gunman's wife, "and I think that's the reason why I wrote it down."

When asked about the other names, Maxwell said he didn't know Elison "and I don't even know who Glynn Wortman is."

Maxwell told the commission this year that he remembers Forbes' complaint as being about the gunman driving too fast around the neighbourhood "in an old, decommissioned police car."

Banfield has said the gunman did not own a decommissioned police car in 2013. He did buy four decommissioned Ford Taurus' years later in 2019, and turned one into a fully marked replica RCMP cruiser that he used in the rampage.

Although the RCMP regularly purge old files, they were able to recover some details about Forbes' July 2013 complaint. It was dispatched as "causing of disturbance" and later concluded as "assist to general public," documents show.

The term assist to general public would apply to "very minor thing," Maxwell told the commission, like speeding or someone driving a bike on the wrong side of the road.

Domestic violence would have led to different investigation: Maxwell

If Forbes' had told him anything about domestic violence, even second-hand, Maxwell said he would have made note of it and it would have been flagged to superior officers. He also said they would have taken separate statements from the gunman and Banfield.

"My mother was abused as a child, so I did not take anything like that with a grain of salt, and it definitely would have been handled in a completely different manner than the notes you see," Maxwell said.

Based on his conversation with Forbes, Maxwell said he called the gunman to tell him about the driving complaint and believes he spoke with him "or left a message on his answering machine."

Maxwell and a second officer also stopped in at the gunman's cottage the same day, but didn't see Wortman or the vehicle so he concluded the file. If a domestic assault had been mentioned, Maxwell said there would have been more planning in how they approached that "high-risk" visit.

The same day of Forbes' complaint, records show Maxwell conducted a check on the perpetrator using the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) database, to see if he had any guns or concerning prior police interactions "to make sure that when we arrived we were safe."

By that time, the gunman had been reported to RCMP twice: first in 2010 after threatening to kill his parents, and then in 2011 that he wanted to "kill a cop."

Maxwell said he doesn't recall seeing anything in the CPIC database that stood out to him, and does not remember "having any type of fear" going to the gunman's cottage.

The commission did not ask Maxwell directly whether he knew about those two earlier incidents.

Banfield has said no police member ever interviewed her about possible domestic abuse before the mass shooting.

"Knowing that there was all these complaints … why didn't anybody even try to approach me? I've never had a police officer even ask me anything as far as my well-being or has he ever done anything to me," Banfield said in a commission interview.

The commission has said RCMP Const. Greg Wiley, who did visit the gunman's cottage to ask about firearms after the 2010 complaint, will testify at a later date yet to be announced.

