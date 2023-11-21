Former This Morning presenter Judy Finnigan rules out appearing on the ITV show

Judy Finnigan has ruled out being a guest on This Morning, or watching the daytime programme.

The 75-year-old presenter and author fronted the ITV series alongside her husband Richard Madeley for 13 years before moving on in 2001.

The duo, who started the Richard and Judy Book Club together, have returned to host the programme over the last few years for specials.

Former This Morning hosts Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley (Ian West/PA)

She told Saga Magazine: “For 13 years Richard and I hosted This Morning but I will no longer watch it, and won’t appear on there to talk about my book.

“This isn’t a protest. It’s just a very different show than it was when we were doing it.

“We’d interview people about books and you felt like there was some real interest there. I’m not sure there would be now.”

Finnigan released Cornish-set romantic mystery tale Roseland earlier this month.

Madeley has been presenting on ITV1’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain and also appeared on This Morning in October to celebrate 35 years of the programme.

Finnigan also spoke about the “extraordinary disaster” for the show as both the two main hosts left, Holly Willoughby in October, and Phillip Schofield in May.

She added: “Phillip is not a close friend but he is a friend and I must admit I simply cannot understand why he had to go.”

Schofield admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on May 26 and resigned from ITV.

He had previously stepped down from This Morning on May 20 following a reported rift with Willoughby. He said at the time he was leaving so the show “can move forward to a bright future”.

Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley (Yui Mok/PA)

Finnigan also said: “A lot of discussion has been had about why the show couldn’t work because Phillip and Holly weren’t good friends any more.

“I couldn’t understand what I always thought was this unhealthy obsession with Holly and Phillip being friends, therefore, for the programme to work they had to be so close.

“Programmes and presenters don’t work like that … We (Judy and Richard) were married and so supposed to be good friends. I just find the whole thing a great shame and incredibly upsetting.”

Willoughby left This Morning on October 10 saying it was “for me and my family”.

To read the full article with Judy Finnigan in Saga Magazine’s December issue head to Exceptional.com.