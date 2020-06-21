From Digital Spy

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton claims she was seen as a "liability" by ITV before her exit from the show in 2009.

Speaking to The Sun, Britton explained that there were "lots of reasons" for her deciding to leave the morning show, and she ended up becoming quite the handful for ITV.

"It was all gastric band-gate. It ruffled a few feathers, and I think perhaps I became a bit of a liability to ITV. I really don't know," she said.

"But I know that the day I decided to leave - and I'm not going to get into this now - something happened that morning and I thought, 'I'm done' and ITV went, 'thanks very much. Goodbye'."

When it was revealed that Britton was being paid less than c0-host Phillip Schofield, it led to calls for equal pay between male and female presenters. However, Britton claimed this had nothing to do with her decision to leave This Morning.

"It was nothing to do with money. That got into a story and it was not to do with that," she said. "I didn't know what Phillip was earning. But I knew that I was earning plenty for me and you have to know what is enough for yourself.

"I'm old fashioned enough not to question what other people are earning. I was very well looked after."

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.

