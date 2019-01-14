Former Montreal Canadiens defenceman Josh Gorges retires after 13 NHL seasons

KELOWNA, B.C. — Free agent defenceman Josh Gorges retired on Monday after 13 seasons in the National Hockey League.

The 34-year-old native of Kelowna, B.C., announced his decision in his hometown, where he broke into major-junior hockey as an undrafted player with the Rockets.

"This is where it all started for me ... Really I had nowhere to go and wasn't sure what was going to happen and they gave me an opportunity," said Gorges, who is now helping out the Western Hockey League team in a coaching capacity.

"And, really, that's all I needed. I just needed a shot. I needed somebody to give me a chance.

Gorges finishes his career with 17 goals and 107 assists over 783 NHL games.

Like in the WHL, Gorges also was undrafted in the NHL when he signed with the San Jose Sharks in 2002. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 7, 2005 in Chicago, against a Blackhawks team that Gorges and his dad both cheered for.

"For me, that was the thrill of a lifetime," Gorges said.

After nearly 100 games with the Sharks, Gorges was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 25, 2007. He said his time with the Canadians was special.

"To put that jersey on, to know what you're representing, to step on the ice that first Saturday night game at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs or Boston Bruins, there was a different feeling to playing for that organization than the other two I played for," he said.

Gorges was traded to the Buffalo Sabres, July 1, 2014, where he played four seasons, including his final NHL game on April 7, 2018.

During his 13-season career, Gorges played in 68 playoff games over six different post-seasons, highlighted by two trips to the Eastern Conference final with Montreal (2009-10, 2013-14).

"I just want people to say he showed up, he played with heart, he played with character, he gave everything he had every night," Gorges said. "I know I wasn't a skill player, I wasn't the most talented guy on the ice, the only reason I got to play there is because I competed."

The Canadian Press