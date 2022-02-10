Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dead at 47

In this article:

Jeremy Giambi, a Major League Baseball player from 1998 to 2003, was reported dead Wednesday. He was 47.

His agent confirmed the news with ESPN.

The Oakland Athletics, one of four MLB teams Giambi played on, also issued a statement mourning his death.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 9, 2022

No cause of death has been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.