Former MLB outfielder Jacque Jones found liable in revenge-porn case

Former MLB outfielder Jacque Jones was found liable in a San Diego civil court for distributing a nude photo of his ex-girlfriend, and was ordered to pay nearly $67,000 in damages, Deadspin reported on Thursday.

A woman referenced only as Jane Doe filed the revenge-porn lawsuit in October 2017, which resulted in Jones’ suspension as the Washington Nationals’ hitting coach shortly before the team faced the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series.

Jones’ trial was held over three days in February. A 12-member panel reached its decision after only hours of deliberations on Feb. 21, according to Jane Doe’s attorneys.

USA TODAY Sports offered further details:

The jury awarded the woman $19,000 for past medical treatment, $6,000 for future medical treatment, $26,452 for loss of past earnings and $15,000 for non-economic damages, according to the verdict form.

On top of the award to Jane Doe, Jones also could have to repay in excess of $500,000 in attorney fees.

Jones was alleged to have distributed multiple photos of the woman following an argument over a sweatshirt. The trial mainly focused on one nude photo that Jones sent to a friend via Facebook.

According to Deadspin's report, Jones’s defense wasn’t that he didn’t send the photos. Jones’ lawyer, Howard E. King Jr., instead attempted to downplay the incident while also attempting to discredit the character of the alleged victim. Jane Doe’s legal called the strategy “character assassination.”

Jones, 43, spent 10 seasons in the major leagues playing for the Twins, Cubs, Tigers and Marlins. He served as Nationals hitting coach for two seasons, and was a minor-league hitting coach in the Padres organization from 2012 to 2014.

