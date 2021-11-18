Former Mizzou Tiger Kim English is 4-0 as head coach after George Mason beats Maryland

Missouri Tigers alum Kim English is off to quite the impressive start as a head coach.

English, who played for the Mizzou men’s basketball team from 2008-12, has led George Mason to a 4-0 start in his first year at the helm of a Division I program.

Behind the Baltimore native’s coaching, George Mason upset No. 20 Maryland 71-66 on Wednesday night in College Park, Maryland. The win marks the Patriots’ first over a ranked opponent since taking down No. 18 Kansas State in 2007 and was their first over the Terps.

Entering the game, the Patriots had started the season with three wins by a margin of at least 20 points for the first time in school history.

Following his career as a Tiger, English was selected as the 44th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft. He spent time playing in the league and overseas until 2015, when he began his coaching career as an assistant under his former Missouri coach, Frank Haith, at Tulsa.

English, 33, was an assistant at Tulsa from 2015-17, Colorado from 2017-19 and Tennessee from 2019-21 before being hired to take over the George Mason program in May.