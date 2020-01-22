Former Mississippi State standout De'Runnya Wilson found dead in home

Former Mississippi State receiver De'Runnya Wilson was found dead in his Birmingham, Ala., home on Tuesday. He was 25.

The Birmingham native was found unresponsive by a relative at 2:25 p.m. CT, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Detectives are treating his death as a homicide.

Wilson, primarily a basketball star at Wenonah High School (Birmingham), won Parade All-American honors and Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama in 2013 for his prowess on the court. He did not begin playing football until his senior season.

The 6-5, 218-pound athlete was quick to pick up the game, earning a scholarship at Mississippi State under then-coach Dan Mullen. He compiled 132 receptions for 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns from 2013 to 2015. He was one of quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite targets in 2015, finishing second on the team in receptions (59) and yards (905) while finishing first with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Tonight, we mourn the loss of former Bulldog De’Runnya Wilson. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Thanks for the many memories you gave us, “Bear.” #BearForceOne pic.twitter.com/M2DhnfcWRH — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) January 22, 2020

He left Starkville after his junior season, going undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft. He later became a member of the Chicago Bears' practice squad.