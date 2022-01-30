Former Miss USA Dies at 30 After Jumping From New York City High-Rise

Jemal Countess/Getty

Cheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.

Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”

A licensed attorney who frequently worked pro bono, Kryst was also a correspondent for celebrity and entertainment program Extra. “Our hearts are broken,” a statement from Extra read. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Though neither her family nor her employer provided a cause of death, sources in the New York Police Department have confirmed that Kryst had died by suicide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“May this day bring you peace and rest,” Kryst wrote in an Instagram caption, posted just hours before her fatal fall.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

