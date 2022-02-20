Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Remembered as Being 'Unapologetically Herself' at Memorial Service

Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie Kryst

Cheslie Kryst

Hundreds of people gathered at a church south of Charlotte, N.C., on Friday to celebrate the life of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kryst died by suicide on Jan. 30 at age 30.

Friday's public celebration of life at Elevation Church in Blakeney, N.C., included speeches from people with personal connections to Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019.

April Simpkins, Kryst's mother, said her late daughter stood firm by her beliefs and was "unapologetically herself," according to The Charlotte Observer.

A Look Back at Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst's Life in Photos

Cheslie Kryst attends the "Gossip Girl" New York Premiere at Spring Studios on June 30, 2021 in New York City.
Cheslie Kryst attends the "Gossip Girl" New York Premiere at Spring Studios on June 30, 2021 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others," Simpkins said. "I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years."

Simpkins also said Kryst "is forever my baby girl," WCNC reports. "I'm going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I'm going to miss that the most."

Edward Watson, a man who Kryst helped free from incarceration in 2020, also spoke fondly of Kryst's compassion for others.

With her stepfather, David Simpkins, and attorney MiAngel Cody, Kryst helped reduce Watson's sentence for crack trafficking and weapons charges, which allowed him to walk free after 25 years behind bars, according to the Observer.

Cheslie Kryst
Cheslie Kryst

Cheslie Kryst

Tamron Hall, Miss Universe & More Remember Cheslie Kryst After Her Death: 'One of the Brightest'

"In life we encounter ordinary people, but there are rare cases when we meet extraordinary people," Watson said, per the publication. "I needed help, the Lord sent the help that I needed."

Kerry Barr O'Connor, the executive director of Dress for Success, called Kryst "one of the most effervescent people I ever met," WCNC reports.

"She was always positive, she was always ready to take on the next task," she said, according to the outlet.

In wake of Kyrst's death, Dress for Success created the Cheslie Kryst Women's Advancement Fund aimed at continuing "her legacy of empowering, advancing, and supporting women today and throughout their employment journey," per its website.

Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of &quot;Like A Boss&quot; at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City.
Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like A Boss" at SVA Theater on January 07, 2020 in New York City.

Cheslie Kryst

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Was Also an Attorney with an MBA and a Social Justice Advocate

"Organizations that have said Cheslie gave so much to us, it's now time to continue her legacy and give to others on her behalf," family spokesperson LaToya Evans said at Friday's memorial service, WCNC reports.

Evans also said the former Extra host's "legacy and her impact will live into perpetuity," according to the Observer.

Kryst's mother, April, also implored others to "take care of your mental health" and said she was "touched by all the stories you've shared with me of choosing to seek counseling," according to WIS-TV. She added, "I'm proud of you."

Miss USA 2019
Miss USA 2019

Cheslie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, is crowned Miss USA 2019

April also asked others to "honor Cheslie by becoming an ally for a community that needs support" while speaking at the public celebration of life.

"Be selfless like Cheslie," she said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

