Former Miss Colombia Daniella Alvarez Dances 3 Weeks After Having Leg Amputated: 'We Must Be Resilient'

Daniella Alvarez is moving on with her life after a very tough month.

On Monday, the former Miss Colombia, 32, shared a video of herself dancing three weeks following her leg amputation surgery.

In the video, Alvarez has her arms wrapped around her brother Ricki as she sways to Elvis Crespo's "Besos de Coral." The two happily twirl around before pulling off a dip.

"Putting swing to life with my favorite partner @rickialvarezv," she captioned the clip, translated from Spanish. "Difficulties don't matter! We must be resilient in life!!"

Alvarez had her left foot and part of her left leg amputated last month due to complications from a routine surgery, according to Hola!. She was having a lump in her abdomen removed the blood to her left leg got cut off, resulting in doctors amputating her limb to prevent further complications.

The model spoke about the operation in an Instagram post on June 14, sharing a picture of herself lying in her hospital bed as she's surrounded by family members.

"I want to share with you my new version, I love my body as before, I am happy to be here in this world to overcome all the challenges that come in my new life," read the caption, translated from Spanish. "I know that by the hand of God I will achieve EVERYTHING."

She added, "'Feet, why do I want them if I have wings to fly' 😊🙏🙏 let's go forward !!"

In another post, Alvarez said in Spanish that she has "not cried for a second" in her recovery, noting that she only teared up once due to "pain after the surgery."

Daniella Alvarez

Last month, Alvarez told opened up about her recovery process, telling Colombian radio station La FM that it'll be a while before she can start physical therapy as her "right foot feels completely asleep and hasn’t woken up," according to Hola!.

“I’ve been told that it’ll be at least six months before I can begin relearning the walking process due to my right foot losing functionality,” she said at the time.

Alvarez won the title of Miss Colombia in 2011, representing Atlantico. She went on to represent Colombia at the Miss Universe 2012 pageant.