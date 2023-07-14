Former minister and opposition MP found dead in Kinshasa

The Congolese former minister Cherubin Okende who is currently a member of the opposition in parlament, has been found dead in his car.

His body was found on Thursday morning riddled with bullets in the capital Kinshasa, officials said, on one of the city's main highways.

He was a member of the party of Moise Katumbi, a leading opposition politician who is set to contest the presidential election in the central African nation in December.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

An official in Katumbi's team told French news service AFP on Thursday that Okende, 61, had disappeared on Wednesday after travelling to an appointment at the constitutional court in Kinshasa.

A country in shock

Katumbi told RFI: "It's a political assassination. They want to reduce us to silence."

He requested an immediate investigation and expressed his deep concern about the state of politics in the country.

The European Union ambassador to the DRC and the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in the country also condemned the murder.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's presidency urged an investigation to shed full light on the matter and punish those responsible for "this despicable act", adding that Okende had died in "tragic circumstances".

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya tweeted that the government was shocked to learn of the assassination and that it had ordered a probe.

On Friday morning, the authorities announced that a suspect was arrested.

Impact on the coming election

President Felix Tshisekedi, who came to office in January 2019, is also due to stand for re-election.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

UN peacekeeping mission in DRC is to withdraw 'as quickly as possible'

Opposition blames Tshisekedi for insecurity in DRC as over 50 people die in violence in the East