Former Michigan WR Braylon Edwards says Ohio State football 'is falling apart'

Is Ohio State football coach Ryan Day "one loss in Ann Arbor away from a firing?"

After his alma mater has ended its past two regular seasons with wins against Ohio State, former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards thinks the Buckeyes are in the same spot as the Wolverines were when they lost to Appalachian State in 2007.

"We were a couple of plays, a couple of seconds away from not losing to freaking Appalachian State in Ann Arbor, but it happened, and we lost. It is what it is," Edwards said. "(Ohio State is) what they are now. They are a team that can't beat Michigan."

And to Edwards, looking ahead to 2023, it's not the fact that Ohio State has lost to Michigan two straight seasons. It's that the Wolverines "destroyed" the Buckeyes, pointing to the success in the trenches with the two-time Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line and a defensive line filled with "studs."

"This is why I say it's over. Michigan is not only beating Ohio State. They are having their way with Ohio State," Edwards said. "It's not even interesting in the second half, if you will, anymore. Especially in the fourth quarter, it's just not. Ohio State fans, they are off on Ryan Day, the kids seem like they are just trying to just get basically to the NFL."

Edwards feels the momentum in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is shifting.

While Edwards said the Buckeyes are in the conversation for being "Wide Receiver U" with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka in 2023, and past receivers like Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he said there's a reason why "the best quarterbacks in the country" are still going to Michigan.

Braylon Edwards played four seasons at Michigan from 2001-2004. (AP photo)

"Why, if I'm one of the best quarterbacks in the country, why would I choose a school that hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Gallon?" Edwards asked. "Why would I choose a place that doesn't throw the ball like that? Why would I chose that place over Ohio State where I know I could easily be a (Dwayne) Haskins, C.J. Stroud or Justin Fields and just fall in line? It's because this program's not as good as that program in Ann Arbor. And I know that.

"That program is falling apart and recruits can see it."

After securing commitments from offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong along with running back James Peoples in the past few weeks, Ohio State sits at No. 5 in 247Sports composite recruiting team rankings. But the Buckeyes are still behind Michigan, which sits at No. 3 after gaining commitments from Ohio running back Jordan Marshall and five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Braylon Edwards on changing Michigan vs. Ohio State football rivalry