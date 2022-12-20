Former Michigan State walk-on buys Phoenix Suns, Mercury for nearly $4 billion

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Mat Ishbia, the billionaire president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage and a former Michigan State men's basketball player, has reached a deal to buy the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for nearly $4 billion, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal is official.

Ishbia will buy the team from embattled owner Robert Sarver whose workplace misconduct resulted in a $10 million fine and a one-year suspension.

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest sports news and stories sent to your inbox

OPINION: Durant, Irving, Jacque Vaughn have Nets on surprise turnaround

GRADUATION DAY: Suns' Chris Paul graduates from HBCU Winston-Salem State

What is Mat Ishbia's net worth and how did he make his money?

Ishbia began working for his dad’s mortgage firm in 2003 and helped turned into the nation’s largest wholesale lender. The company went public earlier this year at a valuation of nearly $16 billion. His net worth is $5 billion, according to Forbes, and is a prominent and influential Michigan State donor, giving the school’s athletic department $32 million in 2021. Ishbia said he gave the school another $14 million to help facilitate Spartans football coach Mel Tucker’s 10-year, $95 million contract.

"The reality is Michigan State changed my life," Ishbia told HBO’s Real Sports. "(Michigan State basketball coach) Tom Izzo, particularly, changed my life. And how do you pay people back that change your life? You show love and you give back."

Ishbia, 42, has been interested in purchasing a pro sports franchise and said last month he had interest in purchasing the NFL’s Washington Commanders. Ishbia also had interest in buying the Denver Broncos.

Why were the Suns for sale?

The NBA announced in September its findings from an investigation that detailed Suns owner Robert Sarver used racist and sexist language, engaged in unfair treatment of female employees, bullying, and distributed pornography via email. The league fined Sarver $10 million and suspended him for one year.

While NBA Commissioner Adam Silver used words like "indefensible," "saddened" and "disheartened," the NBA and its owners did not take the drastic step of forcing Sarver to sell the team.

Instead, pressure from players, such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and Draymond Green, the National Basketball Players Association, fans, sponsors and other Suns and Mercury owners left Sarver no other choice but to sell the team.

When did Mat Ishbia play for Michigan State?

Ishbia is a former walk-on at Michigan State who played from 1999-2002 and appeared in three consecutive Final Fours with the Spartans, including the 2000 championship team led by Mateen Cleaves who works for Ishbia’s mortgage firm. Ishbia also spent a season as a Michigan State assistant coach.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suns new owner? Former Michigan State walk-on Mat Ishbia buys team

Latest Stories

  • Mat Ishbia to Purchase the Phoenix Suns and Mercury from Robert Sarver

    Fans of the Phoenix Suns have been through a tough 2022. Following a brutal game seven collapse to...

  • AP source: Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

    Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. It is the first step in a process that is expected to take several weeks to complete, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Ishbia nor the Suns had disclosed the agreement publicly. ESPN first reported the agreement

  • NASA hasn't heard from its InSight lander in 5 days. It may have run out of power and died on Mars.

    InSight revealed Mars's deep interior to scientists for the first time by capturing more than 1,300 Mars quakes. But the lander was struggling.

  • Pensioner convicted of murder in oldest double jeopardy case

    A pensioner has been found guilty of the vicious rape and murder of a teenager nearly 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975. The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder on the directions of a judge. Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a one-in-a-billion DNA match decades later.

  • Canadian Premier League voluntarily recognizes new players' association

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League says it has voluntarily recognized that the Professional Footballers Association of Canada will represent professional soccer players under contract to CPL teams. An online, secret ballot was held among players between Dec. 15 and 19 with the majority of votes in favour of PFA Canada representing the players as their bargaining agent. All players under contract to CPL clubs were given the opportunity to cast a vote. CPL commissioner Mark Noonan and PFA Canad

  • Defensive lineman Kene Onyeka re-signs with Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Defensive lineman Kene Onyeka has re-signed with the Ottawa Redblacks. Onyeka agreed to a two-year deal with the Redblacks on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Onyeka is coming off his third CFL season, all with Ottawa. "I'm very happy to sign on for another two years with the Redblacks," said Onyeka, who played his collegiate football at Carleton University. "I'm just happy to get to do what I love in a place that I love." He appeared in 17 games this year, recording 26 total tackles, five sack

  • NASA Mars lander InSight falls silent after 4 years

    It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA’s InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander’s power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.

  • Dakota Johnson Wore a Form-Fitting Crystal Corset That Made Everyone Gasp

    Actress Dakota Johnson stunned people while wearing a pantsuit and crystal corset to the SXSW premiere of her film 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' in March 2022.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want an Apology From the Royal Family

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to sit down and discuss the issues raised in their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

  • World Cup 2022: Six things Africa learned at historic finals

    After a slow start to the 2022 World Cup, Africa delivered its best ever result at the tournament in Qatar.

  • Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team

    RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Tens of thousands of jubilant Moroccans welcomed their national soccer team home Tuesday after the players exceeded the North African nation's wildest expectations and finished fourth at the World Cup in Qatar. Fans packed squares and lined up along avenues and streets in and around Rabat, lighting flares, waving flags, dancing to the beat of drums and cheering as an open-top bus carrying the suit and tie-clad players rolled into the capital with a heavy police escort. Smil

  • Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

    Fresh out of prison for bankruptcy offenses, tennis great Boris Becker is heading for the limelight again. The three-time Wimbledon champion was deported to his native Germany last week after serving eight months of a 2 1/2-year sentence in Britain. German broadcaster SAT.1 was due Tuesday evening to air the first interview with Becker since his release.

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Oldham, Asselin achieve new highs in big air as Canadians take gold and bronze

    COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Megan Oldham earned the first big air victory of her career and Olivia Asselin had her first-ever World Cup medal as Canada won gold and bronze on Friday. Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., had a strong first descent that earned her 89.00 points, to which she added another 87.00 on her second run for a cumulative score of 176.00. “I wasn’t expecting it," said Oldham. "I was mainly focused on landing my jumps, and I was hoping for good weather, which we got. "I’m happy to ha

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a