Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji is transferring to UNLV

Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji is headed to UNLV. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji has committed to play at UNLV as a senior transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Orji is an exciting, dual-threat quarterback who is particularly good on the ground. But he could never quite find his footing on a Michigan team whose offensive approach still had the remnants of the J.J. McCarthy era.

After three years in Michigan, Orji announced in December that he had entered the transfer portal. His transfer to UNLV was officially announced on Saturday.

Orji played in 10 games this year, but only started in three. He ran 57 times for 269 yards and a touchdown, while throwing for 148 yards and three touchdowns with a 52.3% completion percentage.

Throughout the year, Orji played backup to senior Davis Warren, who threw for 1,126 yards and nine interceptions in eight games this season, and fifth-year senior Jack Tuttle, who abruptly medically retired in October.

UNLV is coming off an 11-3 finish behind starting quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who used his final year of eligibility with the school last season. The Rebels announced an additional slew of transfers this week across several positions.