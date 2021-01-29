Former Miami Hurricanes target Savion Collins weighing options as Signing Day approaches

Andre C. Fernandez
·4 min read

There’s not much suspense left heading into next week’s late signing period when it comes to where South Florida’s top high school football players are headed.

When it comes to Palmetto’s Savion Collins, that’s not the case.

Collins, a 6-5, 330-pound defensive tackle with 4.8 speed in the 40-yard dash and is rated a four-star prospect according to 247Sports.com, is confident he will be sitting at a table somewhere on Wednesday deciding where he will play football for the next few years.

But his preferred destination might not be an option.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, we’re still trying to figure that out,” Collins told the Miami Herald. “It’s coming down to the wire, and I’m going to have to make a decision at some point. It’s tough. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Collins had his college destination picked out until two months ago, the University of Miami, to which he had committed earlier in 2020 and the school that his Palmetto teammate Leonard Taylor signed with back in December.

Collins was hopeful to play alongside Taylor in college and had expressed such interest even when Taylor had previously been committed to the University of Florida.

But shortly before the early signing period, the Hurricanes pulled their scholarship offer to Collins.

“It came out of nowhere, but I understand it’s a business and you always have to have a backup plan,” Collins said. “Obviously, I didn’t like how the situation turned out but you can’t really do much about it. Whatever comes my way I just have to deal with it.”

The school’s decision reopened Collins’ recruitment, but after multiple schools that had inquired about him backed off their pursuit believing he was no longer available, scholarship availability dwindled as schools finalized their signing classes.

The Gators are now at the top of Collins’ wish list. He was also high on theirs not that long ago as Florida continued to pursue Collins while he was committed to Miami. But the Gators too would have to find a way to make it happen for Collins because to their own scholarships being capped for this recruiting cycle.

“I just hope they give me a chance to prove myself,” said Collins, who told the Herald he spoke to a representative from the Gators late last week. “I might freak out if they find a spot for me. It would be a blessing from God. Right now, I’m trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel. I just want to go somewhere that will help me get to the (NFL). I have to make it for my momma. She’s worked so hard to help me get this far.”

Collins, who didn’t play football until he reached high school, transferred from Southwest to Palmetto after his sophomore year. Primarily playing at defensive tackle, Collins was instrumental in leading the Panthers to the Class 8A state semifinals and helping their defense become one of the best in the state overall.

“His potential and his upside are huge,” Palmetto coach Mike Manasco said. “Once he gets into a college nutrition program he’s going to be a specimen. He’s already so explosive and so quick twitch and so strong that it’s going to show especially when he gets into that competitive environment with guys his size.”

If it doesn’t work out with the Gators, Collins has several scholarship offers from other schools including Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Memphis, Marshall, Western Kentucky and Florida A&M.

“I’d rather stay somewhere I’m familiar with and close to home,” Collins said. “But anything can happen. I’m just going to have to play with the cards I’ve been dealt. I’m going to find a way.”

OTHER NOTABLES

Manasco said Palmetto will have other players signing Wednesday including defensive end Dwight Dassaw with Florida Atlantic.

Among other notable players making decisions around Miami-Dade County are Tru Prep Academy linebacker Emile Aime (5-9, 202) who is expected to sign with Florida State on an academic scholarship.

“To make an impact at such a young age and consistently get better, he’s the epitome of what you want as a football player,” said Daniel Luque, Aime’s coach when he played at University School in Davie. “He’s an excellent defender.”

Others Luque said will sign include kicker John Cannon sign with USF, long snapper Shai Kochav with Arkansas State and linebacker Jeremy Acosta sign with Oberlin College.

Also in Dade, Miami Central linebacker Rhoody Jean-Louis, Miami Northwestern guard Okino King (FAU commitment) and Miami Christian athlete Kelly Loiseau, a commitment to Division-II Virginia State, have yet to sign.

In Broward, American Heritage cornerback Brian Blades II and quarterback/athlete Vinson Davis are among the top unsigned players left.

Others include Deerfield Beach wide receivers Fred Eaford (FAU commit) and Jamarion McDougle, guard Isaiah Bunn and linebacker Tyler Gaskin, who is committed to Navy, as well as Western cornerback CB Omar Simpson, Jr., Fort Lauderdale safety Demitray Fields, and St. Thomas Aquinas guard Marco Fugar (Pitt commit), safety Isaiah Taylor (Arizona commit) and defensive tackle Boaz Saint-Vil (UAB commit).

