Former Miami Dolphins 1st round pick arrested on a DUI charge. A pedestrian was injured

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis wore his trademark smile in his Broward County jail mugshot, but Florida Highway Patrol says Davis could barely stay awake and smelled of alcohol after smashing into a parked car and injuring a pedestrian on Florida’s Turnpike.

Online jail records say the 34-year-old Davis’ bond on one count of DUI, first offense, is $500. Online court records don’t list an attorney yet for Davis.

The arrest report says Davis, in his Tesla sedan, rear ended a Toyota pickup truck stopped on the right shoulder by a flat tire around mile marker 45. This, the report says, knocked the truck into one of the Toyota’s passengers, who was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

“Upon approaching Mr. Davis, I noticed that he was laying down on the right shoulder sleeping,” the FHP trooper wrote in the report. “While speaking to Mr. Davis about the crash, I noticed that his eyes were blood shot red. He had to lean on the concrete barrier wall to keep himself sitting upright. With slurred speech Mr. Davis stated that he was not injured.”

The report says that Davis admitted to having “two mixed drinks,” but couldn’t enunciate the name of where he drank. He also refused on-the-spot sobriety tests, breath tests or blood/urine tests.

“I asked Mr. Davis why he was sleeping on the shoulder against the wall, he replied, ‘I was tired,’” the report said.

The Dolphins took Davis in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft and traded him to the Indianapolis Colts during 2012 training camp. Nobody doubted his talent or geniality, just his professionalism and maturity, especially after he showed up late and drunk to a practice.

Vontae Davis was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in 2009.

Davis became one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks during his time with the Colts, making the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015. He signed with Buffalo as a free agent in 2018, then retired at halftime of the season opener. He now lives in Southwest Ranches.