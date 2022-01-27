Former Miami-Dade prosecutor arrested and accused of soliciting prostitution

A former Miami-Dade prosecutor was arrested last week, accused of soliciting prostitution from an undercover officer in Miami, according to a police report.

David Benjamin, who was an assistant state attorney with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2011, was driving a white Lexus last Thursday night, police said, when he approached two undercover officers. Police said they were conducting an operation close to midnight at the corner of Southwest 44th Avenue and 8th Street, an area known for prostitution.

The 41-year-old man, who lives in Miami Shores, had a brief conversation with the undercover officers through the front passenger window of the car, according to the report. One officer works for the city of Miami and the other for Coral Gables,

“How much” for oral sex? Benjamin asked one of the undercover officers, according to the report. After the undercover officer said the price was $30, police say Benjamin agreed to pay. The undercover officer instructed Benjamin to move his car and told him they had a room at a nearby motel. Benjamin was arrested in his car shortly after.

Jimmy DeMiles, Benjamin’s attorney, declined to comment on Thursday.

Benjamin’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15., court records show.