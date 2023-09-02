Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson Dead at 75

PAUL J. RICHARDS

Bill Richardson, the former Democratic governor of New Mexico and United Nations ambassador during the Clinton administration, passed away at the age of 75 on Friday.

According to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the former Energy Secretary died peacefully in his sleep at his Massachusetts summer home.

“He lived his entire life in the service of others–including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad,” vice president of the Richardson Center Mickey Bergman said in a statement. “There was no person that Governor Richardson would not speak with if it held the promise of returning a person to freedom.”

He added: “The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.