Report: Former Mets World Series champ, indy league manager Wally Backman arrested on domestic violence charge

Former New York Mets infielder Wally Backman was arrested early Friday on a domestic violence call, according to multiple reports.

Backman is accused of shoving his girlfriend into a wall and attempting to prevent her from calling police, leaving her with a cut on her head that required medical attention, according to police statements provided to the New York Post. He also grabbed her cell phone, according to the report.

Backman, 59, currently works as the manager for the independent league Long Island Ducks.

Backman denies charges through team

Ducks general manager Michael Pfaff announced on Twitter Friday that Backman denies the charges and will remain in his job.

We are aware of the alleged incident involving Wally Backman. We have spoken with Wally and understand he categorically denies all charges against him. Wally will continue as manager and neither he nor the Long Island Ducks will comment further on this pending legal matter. — Michael Pfaff (@LIDucksGM) August 30, 2019

Police told the Post he was released without bail.

Backman a key player on ‘86 Mets

Backman played 14 MLB seasons, nine of them with the Mets. Perhaps his best season came during the Mets iconic 1986 championship run that saw them beat the Boston Red Sox in the World Series.

Backman played in 124 games that season, hitting .320 with 27 RBIs, 67 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.

History of legal trouble

Backman has prior arrests for DUI and domestic assault involving his second wife in 2001, according to the Post.

He coached the Las Vegas 51s, the Mets then-Triple A affiliate from 2010 to 2016 before being fired and blaming then-Mets general manager Sandy Alderson for “blackballing” him.

Backman was the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks for four days in 2004 before the team fired him, claiming he had not disclosed his prior arrests or that he had previously filed for bankruptcy.

