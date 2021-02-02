Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway accused of 'unrelenting' lewd behavior toward women in media

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks out from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Los Angeles Angels pitching coach and former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway stands accused of incessant, inappropriate sexual advances toward women in sports media.

Five women who have covered or worked with Callaway spoke with The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang, describing Callaway’s behavior as “completely unrelenting” and “gross.”

“He just preyed on women,” one accuser said. Callaway’s behavior was “the worst-kept secret in sports,” said another.

The women who spoke with The Athletic chose to remain anonymous. They accuse Callaway of repeated unwanted advances including sending shirtless photos via text, requesting nude photos, making comments on their dress and appearance and sticking his crotch in one reporter’s face during a one-on-one interview.

Callaway, 45, managed the Mets from 2018-19. He joined the Angels last season after being fired in New York. He declined to address any of the specific allegations in a response to The Athletic.

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses,” Callaway wrote in an email. “Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

Angels spokeswoman Marie Garvey provided a statement shortly after The Athletic’s story was published Monday evening.

“The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization's values and policies,” Garvey said, per The Los Angeles Times. “We take this very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB.”

MLB told The Athletic that it “has never been notified of any allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by Mickey Callaway.”

A Mets spokesman told The Athletic that the team had been made aware of an alleged incident involving Callaway in 2018, 10 months into his tenure as manager. The incident allegedly occurred prior to Callaway joining the team. The Mets investigated the allegation, and Callaway continued in his role as manager until he was fired at the end of the next season.

The Mets did not provide details about the allegation and declined to reveal if Callaway was disciplined after the investigation, per The Athletic.

The report on Callaway arrives less than two weeks after the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter after he was accused in an ESPN report of sending a photo of his erect penis to a female reporter. Like Callaway, Porter was accused of making repeated overtures to a reporter who strictly sought a source-reporter relationship.

Mets president Sandy Alderson oversaw the hiring of both Callaway and Porter.