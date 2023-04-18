Former Menudo member alleges Menendez brothers' father raped him

Boy band Menudo returned to the spotlight last year with a documentary series, in which members alleged years of abuse by the people in power around them. Now, former Menudo member Roy Rosselló is levying rape allegations against Jose Menendez, whose murder by his two sons gripped the nation three decades ago.

A jury convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez in 1996 of murdering their parents, Mary Louise "Kitty" and music executive Jose Menendez, in 1989.

The brothers were found guilty in spite of their defense of committing the act out of fear after years of sexual molestation at the hands of their father. They received a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Now, almost 30 years later, Rosselló, a former member of Menudo – the group that brought Ricky Martin his start – is alleging that their father drugged and raped him in an upcoming documentary series called "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed," set to stream May 2 on Peacock.

"It's time for the world to know the truth," Rosselló said in a clip that aired on the "Today" show.

"I know what he did to me in his house," he continued.

Menudo members allege abuse in previous docuseries

In 2022's four-part HBO Max docuseries “Menudo: Forever Young,” searing interviews with 13 former members – not including Martin – unveil that life in the group was hardly a joyfest.

Allegations from members of the Puerto Rican group, which disbanded in 2009, include physical, sexual and mental abuse by music promoter/manager Edgardo Díaz; grueling schedules and a lack of parental oversight (Díaz required parents to sign over most legal rights before the boys could become members); and showbiz deceit.

Erik Menedez feels 'horrible' about another alleged victim of his father's

In the "Today" show clip, Erik Menendez said he felt "horrible," upon hearing that another alleged victim of their father's came forward.

"It's sad to know there was another victims of my father, you know I always hoped and believed that one day the truth about my dad would come out," Erik Menendez said. "But I never wished for it to come out like this ... the result of trauma that another child has suffered."

Lyle Menendez said they heard rumors that something may have happened with Menudo members. He called it "remarkable" to find out so much later. "Of course you know that that would have made a difference at trial," he said.

Will new allegations affect Menendez brothers' sentence?

The brothers have exhausted their appeals, NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff said on "Today," but the new allegations could change things.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, which prosecuted the case in the 1990s.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673).

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Menudo member alleges father of Menendez brothers raped him