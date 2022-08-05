Former Mayor Bieter resigns from urban renewal agency board two months early. Here’s why

Former Mayor David Bieter has resigned from the board of Boise’s urban renewal agency, he confirmed Friday.

“My term is up in October, and I have some work and family commitments that will conflict with the upcoming meetings, so I decided to step down a few months early,” Bieter told the Idaho Statesman in an email .

Bieter said he told Capital City Development Corp. Executive Director John Brunelle “a few weeks ago” and sent a formal letter “a few days ago.”

Former Mayor David Bieter resigned from the Capital City Development Corp. Board with four months left in his term.

Urban renewal agencies in Idaho cities are created by city councils and led by board members appointed by mayors.

Bieter was mayor from 2003 to 2019. He appointed himself to the Capital City Development Corp. Board in 2013 and reappointed himself in 2017 for a five-year term. He had two months left in his term.

Mayor Lauren McLean unseated Bieter in the December 2019 runoff election. A few months after being elected, McLean said she would appoint herself to the board if Bieter didn’t step down. He didn’t. McLean appointed herselfin 2020 for an unexpired term ending in 2021. She then reappointed herself for a five-year term ending April 2026.

A bill proposed in the Idaho Legislature in 2020 would’ve forced elected officials appointed to urban renewal boards to leave them when they leave office, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The bill didn’t pass, and Bieter maintained his seat.

The news of Bieter’s resignation was first reported by BoiseDev.

A spokesperson for McLean declined to comment.

Bieter now works for the Boise office of Utah development company Gardner Co. He’s representing Gardner’s proposal to redevelop the Ramada by Wyndham Boise near the Boise Airport. Plans call for apartments, a new hotel and a Hindu temple at 3300 S. Vista Ave.